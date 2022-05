Malibu Canyon Road is closed from Civic Center Way to Piuma Road in Malibu due to a collision with a downed utility pole and power lines. According to the City of Malibu Traffic Alert, the incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Collision site is on Malibu Cyn at Civic Center. No current estimate for opening. SCE is on site.

Will provide more information when it become available.

