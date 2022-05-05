Calendar for events of the week 5/5

SATURDAY, MAY 7

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending the oak care event on May 7. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Road, Topanga, CA 90290. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email at outreach@rcdsmm.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

CARS & COFFEE

The City of Malibu hosts a free exclusive motor show every second and fourth Sunday. All ages welcome. Show scheduled for 7 to 9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park, 24250 Pacific Coast Highway.

SATURDAY, MAY 14

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES

All Malibu community members are invited to join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie for an afternoon of live poetry, music, dance, and art at “Calling All Creatures,” the city’s annual Poetry Summit on Saturday, May 14, 4 to 5 p.m. at Malibu City Hall’s Civic Theater. The free, in-person event is a part of the Malibu Library Speaker Series. Poetry will be read by Peter Harris, Ann Buxie, Ricardo Means Ybarra, Jolynn Regan, Robert Woodcock and emerging poets from local schools. No RSVPs or tickets are needed. City Hall is located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA 90265. For more information, contact Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at (310) 456-2489, ext. 350 or KRiesgo@malibucity.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

FREE 6K RUN/WALK

Run Malibu, Zen Running Club, and the Malibu Farmers Market invite you to join the Free 6K Run/Walk led by Malibu Wellness & Endurance Coach Ted McDonald on Sunday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

At 9:15 a.m., McDonald will lead all runners across the Pacific Coast Highway for a simple and fun loop run back to the start point. Parking is conveniently located by the meetup location.

Every participant will receive a goodie bag and a raffle ticket to win an exclusive pair of plant-based shoes by Zen Running Club and two entries to Run Malibu on November 5 and 6.

To sign-up visit eventbrite.com/e/all-fitness-levels-6k-fun-run-malibu-farmers-market-tickets-325832974197

ONGOING

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456.2489, Ext. 357.

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. For ages 2 to 5 years old. Organized on Thursday, May 26, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

CARDIO SALSA

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Held Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal. Organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. The class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park from 11 to 12 p.m. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489 Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 23555 Civic Center Way.

