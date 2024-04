Malibu Canyon has reopened as of 6 a.m., after the weekend closure. LA Public Works closed the road due to concerns for landslides. Take precaution while driving, roads may be slippery.

🚧UPDATE: We're pleased to announce that Malibu Canyon Road is now open, as of Monday, April 1, at 6 a.m. Thank you for your patience during the closure. Your safety is our top priority. — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) April 1, 2024

https://x.com/citymalibu/status/1774801982907208107?s=46&t=-k8PlTpup-Zp0KliDIUSww

Topanga Canyon is still closed due to unstable hillside.

⚠️TOPANGA SLIDE UPDATE 3/27⚠️ Video shows just portion + size of boulders from SR-27 landslide. Tension crack high on steep unstable hillside and expected wkend rain raises concerns. Closure from Grand View to PCH. Unknown duration. Check https://t.co/cxZ0jW7kfP for conditions. pic.twitter.com/S0nDO2bfu4 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 27, 2024

