Malibu braces for heavy rain through Friday: risk of flooding, thunderstorms, hazardous beach & ocean water conditions

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions due to water, mud, rocks and debris in the roadway and low visibility, especially in canyons; possible power outages and traffic signal outage; downed power lines. Hazardous beach & ocean water conditions. Watch for workers & work vehicles in the road. Under California law, come to a complete stop at any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal.



The LA County Dept Public Health advises against coming contact with ocean water near discharging rivers, creeks and storm drains within 72 hours of significant rainfall due to high levels of bacteria and pollution.



All emergency information will be posted on the City website at www.MalibuCity.org and on social media. All current City alerts are posted at www.MalibuCity.org/Alerts. To sign up for alerts, visit www.MalibuCity.org/News (scroll to Alert Center, choose category).



Monitor local AM and FM news radio for emergency information using battery powered, solar, hand crank or car radios, which will function during power outages. .



Do not drive into flowing water in flooded areas. Check on your elderly or disabled neighbors. People who live on gated properties should leave gates open to prevent mud and debris from locking them in, and to ensure access for emergency responders. Move trash cans and cars off the street to help prevent flooding. Do not touch or approach downed power lines – stay back, warn others and call 911.



SANDBAG AND SAND LOCATIONS IN MALIBU AREA

Zuma Beach Lifeguard Headquarters does not have sand for sandbags. Please do not remove sand from the beach, it is a violation of LA County Code. Plastic sandbags are banned in the City of Malibu.

Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Rd., Malibu. Ph: 310-456-2513 – sandbags, sand

Fire Station 71, 28722 W. Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Ph: 310-457-2578 – sandbags

Fire Station 72, 1832 Decker Canyon Rd., Malibu. Ph: 310-457-6186 – sandbags

Fire Station 88, 23720 W. Malibu Rd., Malibu. Ph: 310-456-2812 – sandbags

Fire Station 89, 29575 Canwood St., Agoura Hills. Ph: 818-597-2272 – sandbags, sand

Fire Station 99, 32550 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. Ph: 310-457-3706 – sandbags, sand

Fire Station 125, 5215 N. Las Virgenes Rd., Calabasas. Ph: 818-880-4411 – sandbags, sand

Fire Station 144, 31981 Foxfield Dr., Westlake Village . Ph: 818-889-1626 – sandbags

WINTER STORM PREPARATIONS

The City has activated its storm plan, and is monitoring storm conditions and is coordinating with the LA County Sheriff’s, Fire and Public Works Depts and Caltrans. The Public Works Dept is patrolling and clearing roads, checking hillsides and clearing storm drains and culverts to prevent flooding and keep the roads safe. Equipment is pre-placed at strategic areas. Sheriffs Volunteers On Patrol (VOP) are patrolling and reporting issues. The City’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Staff is on standby and the EOC will be activated if necessary.

