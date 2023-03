Due to heavy rain, playing fields at Malibu Bluffs Park & Trancas Canyon Park are closed today, March 14, according to the City of Malibu. Depending on saturation, they may not reopen for several days. City staff will evaluate daily. See more storm updates: malibucity.org/alerts and @NWSLosAngeles.

Due to heavy rain, playing fields at Malibu Bluffs Park & Trancas Canyon Park are closed today, March 14. Depending on saturation, they may not reopen for several days. City staff will evaluate daily. See more storm updates: https://t.co/A74ts9PFm8 and @nwslosangeles pic.twitter.com/vp4Xfte0vZ — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) March 14, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...