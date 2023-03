Due to rockslides in the area, Malibu Canyon Rd has been shutdown between Piuma Rd and Civic Center until further notice, according to LA County Public Works. Alternative routes are Kanan Road and Decker Canyon and Topanga Canyon.

ROAD CLOSURE – Due to rockslides in the area, Malibu Canyon Rd has been shutdown between Piuma Rd and Civic Center until further notice.



🚧For updates on road closures, please visit https://t.co/EU3EDfC2Kp #LARain #LACounty #Malibu #SantaMonicaMountains pic.twitter.com/UBxcRLnXz1 — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) March 15, 2023

