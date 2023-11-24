Malibu BGCM hosts grand opening of ‘Third Space’ 

A percentage of all store purchases benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu

Two years in the making, the “Third Space” project of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu has opened its doors to the Malibu community.

Situated in the Malibu Village, Third Space is a storefront, gallery, and innovation space for youth to be mentored and inspired.

Malibu BGCM family, friends, and Malibu High School alumni attended the grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 16, to see the space unfold.

“We have a beautiful board who have been on this journey with us for the last two years to talk about what is this space, what are we aiming for, what are we trying to achieve for our community and our youth,” Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Chief Executive Officer Kasey Earnest said. “We also have an amazing team of Boys & Girls Club staff members, they also have gone on this amazing journey for the last two years to create what Third Space is and you will see reflected in the store and various different space, maybe through representation through vendors, or just the own touches they put in the store, their impact.”

Third Space is a storefront, gallery and an innovation space for youth to be mentored and inspired. A project of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, it’s made possible by many generous community contributors. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

First space is home, second space is work/school and the “Third Space,” is considered a place to care, connect and create.

Earnest was excited to welcome the artists and their families and friends to this space.

“It’s been two-plus years, with a lot of ideation and a lot of brains of what this space should be, so it feels really good to get kids in here, workshopping and innovating,” Earnest said. “When I came to them [board members] a few years ago with this idea, they were all very excited; it took a lot of time because we relied on a lot of support from the community.”

The gallery will host brands, products, entrepreneurs, and artists to facilitate an exchange with youth through workshops, events, and mentorship.

“It is a retail store, a gallery and innovation space, but it is part of our organization and our values that show up in our club house will also show up here at the store,” Earnest said.

Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony spotlighted young entrepreneurs, Malibu BGCM alumni, Malibu High School alumni, and local artists.

Earnest thanked her partners and board members for attending the ceremony and also acknowledged parent Jose Alvarez for helping with the project.

“It didn’t feel like work, I just felt like I had to help because they helped me so much through my hard times with my kids, I have four, some of them went through college, and it’s all thanks to them [BGCM],” Alvarez said. “I’ve been in the community for about 35 years and as soon as they [Malibu BGCM] opened at the high school, I can count on them. It was a secure place for my kids to be there, it’s hard to describe how important the Malibu [BGCM] is. It makes me so happy that I can help.”

Multi-media artist and Malibu High School alumnus Austin Daniels has abstract acrylic paintings, art pieces and surfboards on display at the gallery.

“I’m excited to have artwork here, I’m excited to teach the kids. There’s a really cool printer here so that means we can directly print photos onto T-shirts, so it’s going to be really special,” Daniels said. “I’m happy to give back to the kids; the Malibu community is so tight and it’s gone through a lot since I’ve grown up here in Point Dume. I love it.”

2016 Malibu High School graduate Arielle Ross, who was also featured in The Malibu Times earlier this year, had her new makeup line, called Relevation, on display at the gallery.

“It really does feel like a sense of community to be around so many different entrepreneurs doing amazing things, and Malibu has always been a root for me, a place where I always come back and I feel really grateful to have our first retail experience be in Malibu and be with all these entrepreneurs,” Ross said. “To be able to work with a company that does good in this world and have a positive impact is the best thing I could possibly ask for; the Boys & Girls Club has been so impactful for me and my upbringing, and being a part of it has been an important part of my childhood that to be able to impact the kids in the BGCM is really special.”

The store features items from young entrepreneurs and creators such as Malibu High School’s Zanmi Club, Boyso Soaps, C & the Moon, From the Ash Studio, and Stapelstein. Vendors showcasing their work at Third Space include a diverse array of brands, artists, and creators contributing to the ethos of sustainability, creativity, and youth engagement. From ceramics and skincare to books, jewelry, and environmental projects, it serves as both a marketplace and a platform for youth to interact with local entrepreneurs, artists, and creators through mentorship opportunities.

Workshops at Third Space cater to grades K-12, offering imaginative sessions for younger children to explore products like Stapelstein and creative workshops for older teens to transform their ideas into reality. The venue serves as a hub in the Malibu community, fostering care, connection, and creativity outside traditional spaces.

Third space is located at 23359 Pacific Coast Highway, hours vary, visit thirdspacemalibu.org.

