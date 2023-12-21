Malibu beaches closed due to threat of lightning strikes, likely to reopen until early afternoon today; seek shelter indoors

NewsBreaking NewsNews BriefsMalibu beaches closed due to threat of lightning strikes, likely to reopen until early afternoon today; seek shelter indoorsBy Samantha Bravo - December 21, 20230208FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Crashing waves hit Dan Blocker Beach in Malibu — Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County health officials are cautioning residents that the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.LA County Lifeguards are clearing the water & closing beaches in Malibu due to lightning strikes & thunderstorms based on National Weather Service advice. Estimated reopening in early afternoon. People outdoors near beaches should seek shelter. View this post on InstagramA post shared by City of Malibu (@cityofmalibu)Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading...Related