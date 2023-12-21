Calendar for the week of Dec. 21

THURS, DEC. 21

SENIOR LUNCHEON: LET IT SNOW

Celebrate the holidays at the Senior Center’s December luncheon! Enjoy a delicious healthy lunch, socialize with friends, and enjoy a variety of entertainment for this month’s senior luncheon at the Malibu Senior Center from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be catered by Maggiano’s Little Italy and entertainment will be provided by the Malibu Senior Center Choir. Bring a new and unused toy to be donated to the LA County Fire Department Spark of Love Toy Drive. Pre-registration is required. Maximum 70 participants. When calling to RSVP, please inform staff if a vegetarian meal is requested. Pre-registration is required.

FRI, DEC. 22

MALIBU CITY HALL WINTER HOLIDAY CLOSURE

Malibu City Hall will be closed from Dec. 22, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of the winter holidays.

THURS, DEC. 28

ART CREATION STATION

Come have fun, be creative, and express yourself by making your own original art at the Malibu Library from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn about famous artists and different art techniques to create your own masterpiece. All materials will be provided. For kids ages 5-12 with a parent or guardian.

THURS, DEC. 28

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

Join the Malibu Library on Thursday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. to learn and play the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Beginners and experts are welcome! For tweens and teens ages 12-17.

TUES, JAN. 16

SENIOR EXCURSION TO LACMA

LACMA is the largest art museum in the western United States, with a collection of nearly 152,000 objects that illuminate 6,000 years of artistic expression across the globe! Spend the afternoon exploring the museum and everything is has to offer. Participants have the option to enjoy lunch at The Counter Custom Burgers for an additional fee. The bus will pick up participants at Malibu Bluffs Park at 9:30 a.m. and will be dropped back off at Malibu Bluffs Park by 4:30 p.m. Please wear comfortable clothes and shoes, bring a water bottle, and snacks. Fee is $35.

THURS, JAN. 18

’21 MILES IN MALIBU’ COMPLIMENTARY FILM SCREENING AT SMC MALIBU CAMPUS

Presented by the Malibu Arts Commission MalibuCity.org/ArtTalks Shane Gang Pictures, in partnership with the Malibu Arts Commission and Santa Monica College-Malibu presents a screening of the film “21 Miles in Malibu,” on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the SMC-Malibu Campus, 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu Room 202/Lecture Hall. The film is a hybrid of personal stories of loss, the history of a loved place, and a cautionary tale of government indifference and citizen activism. Following the complimentary screening, there will be a discussion with local leaders on Pacific Coast Highway safety. An RSVP is required (ages 16 and older) to attend the event. Register at MalibuCity.org/ArtTalks.

SAT, JAN. 20

CAFFEINATED VERSE, OPEN MIC, FEATURED READER ELENA KARINA BYRNE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, followed by an open mic format. Join the poetry community from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sat, Jan. 20, at the Malibu Library.

FRI, JAN. 26

MAKE YOUR OWN SELFIE STAMP WORKSHOP

Want to add a personalized touch to notecards, wrapping paper, or paper? Carve your own selfie stamp! Learn how to draw and transfer your image onto the block to create your own stamp with the Community Service Department on Friday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. No prior experience is required, just bring a photo of yourself on your phone and get ready to learn a new skill. All materials will be provided. A paying adult must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity by Mattie. The deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 19.

SAT, JAN. 27

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. Join the poetry community on Sat, Jan. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

‘HOLIDAY ROAD’ AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

LA’s leading immersive holiday event, Holiday Road, is back for the fourth year and promises to be brighter and more enchanting than ever. Welcoming over 100,000 people every year, Holiday Road includes larger-than-life holiday installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, new film activations, and all the holiday cheer. Holiday Road takes place for 22-plus dates through the end of the year. Times are 5 to 10 p.m. Location: King Gillette Ranch: 26800 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas, CA 91302. Tickets are now on sale at HolidayRoadUSA.com.

KEEP CHRIST IN CHRISTMAS CAROLING AND CANDLE-LIGHTING

The 60th anniversary of the Malibu creche display was maintained by the Keep Christ in Christmas Committee. Community caroling and candle-lighting events will be held at the site on PCH and Webb Way on Dec. 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 1 p.m.

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to the community starting Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-Off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch.

Note: Closed Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Please remove the following items from trees prior to recycling:

Water containers

Metal stands

Ornaments

Tinsel

Lights

For curbside recycling, cut the tree to fit in your green waste bin. Remove all decorations, especially metal.

LOSS SUPPORT GROUP AT MALIBU CITY HALL

This support group is designed to offer connection, community, and hope to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Share your experiences with others who have experienced a similar loss. Moderate by volunteer, Roxy DeCou. This complimentary program is on Dec. 20, Jan. 3, and 17; and on Feb. 7 and 21, on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456. 2489 ext. 357, or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

