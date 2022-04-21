HomeMalibu Life
Malibu Arts Commission’s Next Public Art Exhibition Showcases Work of Local Photographers

By Samantha Bravo
City of Malibu. Photo courtesy.


The Malibu Arts Commission announced the next public art exhibition, “Malibu Perception,”  a photography exhibition featuring five local artists. The exhibition is located in the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. Community members are invited to attend the free, in-person opening reception at City Hall on Saturday, April 30 at 4:00 p.m.

Participating artists include Carla Bowman Smith, Julie Ellerton, Nicole Fisher, Maureen Haldeman and Dave Teel.

“I applaud the work of the Arts Commission in curating a wide variety of excellent art exhibitions in City Hall that showcase and support the artists in our community,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in a press release. “I hope you can join us for the opening reception, meet the artists, and celebrate Malibu’s vibrant art scene.” 

The exhibition will be open to visitors starting Monday, May 2, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. No tickets or reservations are needed. 

For more information about the exhibition and the Malibu Arts Commission, visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org.

Previous articleLady Gaga hits a high note
