Letter to the Editor: Malibu Woman's Club

Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Dear Editor, 

On Earth Day, April 22, at the Legacy Park amphitheater, Malibu Woman’s Club is presenting the 2022 contest and scholarship awards to recognize the accomplishments of our impressive fifth-graders and high school seniors in Malibu. This year, Malibu Woman’s Club invited all 5th-grade students to develop a climate change/water conservation public education campaign. Also, from many extraordinary applications, the Club chooses annually the top high school seniors for our scholarship awards based on academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, and community service, and this year, on their ideas for water conservation. 

Congratulations to our amazing students! The awards ceremony will start at 3:30 p.m. 

Thank you, 

The Malibu Woman’s Club

malibuwomansclub.com

