Malibu Arts Commission holds ‘Malibu Inspired Art’ exhibition

Paintings, sculptures, and photographs once again filled the walls of City Hall for the Malibu Arts Commission exhibition “Music Inspired Art.” The gallery features fine art, three-dimensional work created by Malibu and non-Malibu artists inspired by music.

Contributing artists include: Irene Biery, Raphaele Cohen-Bacry, Julie Ellerton, Kylie Epstein, Barbara Freund, Maureen Haldeman, Diane Hines, Ann Krasner, Lisa La Mer, Janet Milhomme, Luisa Millicent, Terry Porter, Eric Renard, Seda Saar, Jania Vanderwerff, Russell Walks, and Shifra Wylder.

The Malibu Times photographer Julie Ellerton and Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti pose in front of Ellerton’s photographed displayed at the “Music Inspired Art” exhibition on Sunday, Dec. 4. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Arts Commission Vice Chair Fireball Tim Lawrence welcomed the guests at the gallery reception.

“I’m extremely grateful to be able to stand here in front of you, which not that long ago was just a vision in the commission and we had some extraordinary artists and we’ve all been working very hard to make sure the shows are diverse that we include everything from painters, photographers, sculptures — there’s no limits,” Lawrence said. “There’s some things in there that might make you wonder, there’s some things that might make you scratch your head, but we really appreciate you all for being here.”

Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti thanked the commission for their hard work and for hosting the gallery.

Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti (on stairway) welcomes the guests to the City Hall gallery reception on Sunday, Dec. 4. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“It keeps getting better and better,” Grisanti said. “Really I’m so pleased that we’re doing this and I’m so pleased that the City of Malibu has a department that supports this.”

Malibu artist Ann Krasner had two three-dimensional sculptures of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald on display. Krasner said her sculptures were at Burning Man, an event held annually in Nevada that focuses on community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.

Barbara Burke (left) and artist Ann Krasner pose for a photo during the "Music Inspired Art" exhibition reception at Malibu City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 4. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“It’s just a natural progression for me to create something that brings so much joy to everyone,” Krasner said. “They were just at the Burning Man festival where they made a huge splash and now they’re here in the City of Malibu. The mayor and the creators did such a good job putting together local artists with their beautiful art.”

Some artists had a QR code near their artwork to take the viewer to their website or social media account when scanned with a phone.

Paintings, sculptures, and photographs once again filled the walls of City Hall for the Malibu Arts Commission exhibition "Music Inspired Art." The gallery features fine art, three-dimensional work created by Malibu and non-Malibu artists inspired by music. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Lawrence also thanked Malibu Arts Commissioner Julia Holland.

Professional musicians Federico Ramos, Eduardo Del Signore, and Ron Wagner from A Call 2 Peace Core Ensemble provided a live performance during the reception.

The artwork will be on display from Dec. 5 until Jan. 13, 2023.

A Call 2 Peace Core Ensemble provided a live performance during the "Music Inspired Art" exhibition reception on Sunday, Dec. 4. From left: Federico Ramos, Eduardo Del Signore, and Ron Wagner. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

