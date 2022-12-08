40 artists display their work at the Malibu Art Association first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale

A portion of all art sales at the event contributed to the association’s fund for art scholarships for local youth

By Emmanuel Luissi

Special to The Malibu Times

The Malibu Art Association welcomed the community to their first annual Holiday Boutique and Art Sale last weekend on Dec. 3 and 4. The events were held at the old Consentino florist property on Pacific Coast Highway.

The location, now known as The Malibu Bungalows or BUngalows, hosted 40 local artists in four separate bungalows. The art showcased a wide range of different arts such as abstract art, impressionist art, landscape art, neon light art, portraits, photography, ceramics, sculptures, handmade jewelry and many more.

Malibu Art Association Board Member Derek Martin Schimming said the show embodied the spirit of Malibu.

“I mean this is cool, this is totally Malibu,” Schimming said. “That was my intention, this is not just an art show, it’s a Malibu art show.”

He expressed pride in the diversity of art and artists at the show.

“Expect surprises. Lots of color, lots of surprises, lots of diversity,” Shimming said. “They [Malibu community] will come thinking they’ll visit some little art show but they will be blown away by seeing how much different stuff we have here. There’s something here for everybody.”

He said the show gave many local artists the platform to showcase their art, meet with other artists and meet members of the community and introduce them to many different styles of art.

He said it is pride in the Malibu Art Association and pride of being a Malibu resident that helped bring the event together. He said it was an event by Malibu residents to showcase Malibu art and culture.

“It goes back to how much art is actually in our community,” Schimming said. “We need more opportunities like this.”

The event featured live music by operatic soul artist Samadhi Sound, Soul Stingers, and the Malibu High School Orchestra.

The event also offered food from the Angeles Wood Fired Pizza truck, coffee and tea from Fifty Skies, and whiskey tasting from Heaven’s Door Whiskey for guests over 21.

A portion of all art sales at the event were contributed to the association’s fund for art scholarships for local youth.

Eugenie Spirito, a stone sculptor, said having her work displayed at the show was like a gift and a sign to continue making her art. She said she was happy to be back among her peers.

“We’re a community in Malibu, we need to see our people.” Spirito said. “We artists need to be in our beautiful Malibu. We’re seeing our friends, and yes we’re getting exposure, but it feeds our souls to be around people.”

Photographer Jason Konysky said he was excited by the opportunity to share his art with the community and meet with other local artists who make up the Malibu art scene.

“We’re showing that there is a lot of creativity happening here. It’s not just cool bars and pretty beaches, there’s creative folks, people happy to share the beauty of this place,” Konysky said. “I think every beautiful place needs somebody to express that beauty for people interested in seeing what we have to offer.”

Mosaic Artist Kimberly Ney Bennett said the show was uplifting for the community. She said she was happy to see members of the community interested in speaking about the arts and supporting local artists.

“I think these events are important for people who want to connect with creative people, curious people, and generous people,” Bennett said. “It’s nice to meet neighbors, make new friends and connect.”

She said she enjoyed the atmosphere at the show and said she enjoyed the new venue for the show.

“I love the bungalows. I remember years ago when it was a nursery florist place, so it’s fun to see it being revived,” Bennett said.

Painter Gay Summer Rick said she was thrilled to have her work displayed at the show. She said she is excited to see a growing art community in Malibu.

“It’s really important for us to share the amazing creativity and talent in Malibu,” Rick said. “There’s a growth of galleries popping up in town and I think it means we can share all this creativity.”

Schimming said the show was a celebration of the arts in Malibu and said he considered the show a “new coming out party” for the Malibu Art Association.

“I have so much pride in the Malibu Art Association. Sixty one years, the association began in 1961, and this is our largest event. That says something,” Schimming said.

Malibu Art Association Board Member and artist Derek Martin Schimming poses in front of his artwork at the Holiday Boutique and Art Sale on Dec 3. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT. Artist Declan Bates poses for a photo in front of his artwork at the Holiday Boutique and Art Sale on Dec 3. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT. Artist Jayne Cooper poses with her paintings at the Holiday Boutique and Art Sale on Dec 3. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT. Stone sculptor Eugenie Spirito poses with her artwork at the Holiday Boutique and Art Sale on Dec. 3. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT. Artists Daniela Schweitzer (left) and Gay Summer Rick (right) pose in front of their paintings at the Holiday Boutique and Art Sale on Dec 3. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT. Mosaic Artist Kimberly Bennett poses with her artwork at the Holiday Boutique and Art Sale on Dec 3. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

