Longtime Malibu resident Ryan O’Neal dies

One-time Hollywood heartthrob and one of its most bankable stars, Ryan O’Neal has died at 82. The longtime La Costa Beach resident was a Los Angeles native. He trained as an amateur boxer before landing his first big role in 1964 on TV’s nighttime melodrama “Peyton Place.” O’Neal became one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood after his Oscar nominated role in the blockbuster “Love Story.” He delivered memorable performances in “Barry Lyndon,” “What’s Up Doc?” with Malibu’s Barbra Streisand, and delivered a wry performance in “Paper Moon” with his daughter Tatum who won an Oscar for her turn in the movie at only age 10.

Although O’Neal was twice divorced his most celebrated relationship was with actress Farrah Fawcett. Their on-and-off again romance lasted until her death in 2009.

O’Neal had been diagnosed two-decades ago with chronic leukemia and then in 2012 with prostate cancer. No cause of death has been announced, but his son Patrick posted on Instagram, “My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us.”

