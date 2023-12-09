Deputies along with LA County Fire Department responded to 19419 PCH, Malibu regarding a small brush fire. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are monitoring the area for hot spots.
All lanes of traffic in both directions are closed and are expected to reopen in approximately 30 minutes.
Small brushfire on Pena Road; fire personnel on scene
