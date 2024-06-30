Local DAR chapter recognizes The Malibu Times for Excellence in Historic Preservation

Group recognizes newspapers’ roles in fulfilling First Amendment functions, and honors the American Creed

By Barbara Burke

Special to the Malibu Times

“As we gather today, let’s of course say the Pledge of Allegiance, but let’s also recite the American Creed, a document that I so admire,” said Regent Beth Grimes of the Malibu Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on June 1. The occasion: the chapter’s yearly installation of new officers and its conferring of an important honor — the Excellence In Historic Preservation Award.

Not often read by many — let alone recited by an assembly of citizens outside of DAR and similar organizations — as Flag Day approaches on June 14, it is, as Grimes posited, indeed fitting to reflect on what a fascinating document The American Creed is.

The Creed was written in response to a contest approved by President Woodrow Wilson to secure, “the best summary of the political faith of America,” and it succinctly summarizes the fundamental secular concepts that served as the foundation of the United States Constitution. Simply stated, the Creed embodies the intent and vision of the framers of this country’s constitution and its core democratic principles.

Those include the principles of egalitarianism, laissez-faire policies, individualism, populism, and traditionalism. Written by William Tyler Page in 1917 during World War I, The American Creed was accepted by the U.S. House of Representatives in 1918. Page drew on a variety of historical documents and speeches, including the Declaration of Independence, the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, a Daniel Webster speech and text from “The Man Without a Country,” Edward Everett Hale’s 1863 story of a military officer condemned to death.

The declaration brilliantly and incisively states, “I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people, whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, a democracy in a republic, a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.

I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies.”

Speaking about Malibu’s DAR chapter’s decision to award this year’s Excellence In Historic Preservation Award to The Malibu Times, its owners Nic and Hayley Mattson, and journalists Judy Abel, Samantha Bravo, and Barbara Burke, Grimes stated, “The Malibu Times was founded in 1946 by Reeves Templeman and William Macfadyen.” Grimes also noted that The Malibu Times publishes DBAs, name changes, Los Angeles County notices, probates, trustee sales, summons, and also serves as the official newspaper for all City of Malibu legal notices.

Abel, who has lived in Malibu for 30 years, was once a broadcaster and thoroughly enjoys serving as a Malibu Timesreporter. In accepting her award, she noted that receiving information and ideas from members of the Malibu community is key to her succeeding as a local journalist. “I get my ideas for many of my articles from people just like you folks attending this event,” Abel said.

Commenting on the award’s significance, Burke noted, “The right to a free press is grounded in our First Amendment, and it is imperative that we protect that right. We can only do so when, as Judy said, there is communication between journalists and community members.”

At first blush, some readers may incredulously inquire, “Why view weekly journalism — which is grounded in reporting current events — as historic preservation?”

The rationale: a local newspaper is the repository, as Grimes noted, for official notices that must be published in a local publication.

That’s true. However, even more fundamentally, the voices and viewpoints afforded to a community in a local publication and the collective narrative such articles engender ultimately preserve current events, that over time,become our local history. Thus, in that sense, newspapers preserve history. Oh that we do so in the spirit of The American Creed!

