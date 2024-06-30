City holds classes on use of fire extinguishers

Are you prepared?

If you don’t own a fire extinguisher, what are you waiting for? It’s an effective tool to stop a small fire before it grows into a disaster. And if you already own a fire extinguisher, do you know how to use it? Has it expired? Yes, they do stop working after years of sitting untouched — the units can depressurize over time causing inoperability.

The City of Malibu held two classes last week on fire extinguisher training with hands-on practice for those in attendance. Taught by Malibu Fire Liaison Gabriel Etcheverry, the informative classes stressed fire safety awareness too.

First, get a fire extinguisher today. They are typically under $100, a small investment in saving your home or even lives. If you live in a multi-story home, get one for every floor. ￼

Seconds count when putting out a small fire, and as mentioned earlier, periodically check to determine if your extinguisher is still in working condition. There’s a gauge that should read green meaning the unit is properly charged to expel its contents. The gauge measures the pressure of what’s inside, non-toxic powder chemicals that can douse flames. If the gauge is in the red the unit is unlikely to work. It may have been used previously or its contents may have settled and clumped together. On your periodic checks, rotate the unit upside down and back to stir up what’s inside to prevent settling.

“If the gauge is in the red, forget about it. It’s done,” Etcheverry stated. And he mentioned not to bother trying to get the unit repaired. It’s probably less expensive to buy a new fire extinguisher rather than getting an old one serviced.

“Fire extinguishers are designed for incipient fires,” explained Etcheverry, “fires that have just started.”

These fires are generally in homes or offices. Remain calm. Try to use a lid to contain a kitchen fire. If possible, unplug an appliance causing an electrical fire.

“An extinguisher on the side tells us what types of fires it can fight. When you buy your new ones make sure it is A-, B-, and C-rated,” Etcheverry stated. Class A fires include wood-based, cloth, paper, rubber, and certain plastics. Class B fires are from flammable liquids, gases, greases, and petroleum products. Class C involves energized electrical equipment, conductors, or appliances.

If you see a fire and go to grab your extinguisher, ask someone else to call 911. If available, have another person retrieve the next closest fire extinguisher as a backup. Select a safe evacuation path before approaching a fire. Do not allow heat, smoke, or the fire to come between you and the evacuation path. Once you’re ready to pull the trigger and use your fire extinguisher use the P.A.S.S. technique.

P stands for pull. You must pull the safety pin from the attached wire on top of the mechanism. This also breaks the tamper seal.

A stands for aim. Aim low pointing the nozzle at the base of the fire.

S if for squeeze the trigger and it’s a good idea to squeeze one short blast as a test.

S stands for sweep. Use a sweeping motion to douse flames.

Remember when you’re ready to use your extinguisher, try to have the wind at your back so its contents don’t blow back onto you. Expellant reaches roughly 8 feet and a canister can empty in about 15 seconds.

Once you’ve expelled the contents always back away from a fire. Don’t turn your back on it in case it flares up. Evacuate immediately and warn others. Close doors if possible on your way out to help contain the fire to the room of origin

Can you recycle your fire extinguisher? No, but it’s imperative you expel its pressurized contents before tossing it in the garbage. It can be messy. Make sure you empty the cannister outdoors. “It could tickle your nose or burn your eyes,” according to Etcheverry. So, you may want to wear googles and gloves. And it doesn’t hurt repeating, it can be messy.

