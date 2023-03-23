HomeObituaries
Linda Zander 1955-2023

Linda Zander died in her sleep, surrounded in love by her three siblings, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Four years of Glioblastoma could not dim the bright light that Linda shone on the World. Linda heard her life’s calling very early: to lead by example with love and faith and show others their path to authentic contributions to the World. Founder/CEO Super Sized Success and Pioneer of the Maximum Riches Formula™, Linda enriched the lives of everyone she came in contact with. Each individual who interacted with her was touched by her grace. From growing up in Northridge to her home in Malibu, Linda Zander was a Los Angeles native and outdoor enthusiast. Linda published four tomes and was heralded as a best-selling author. She ran numerous marathons, including Los Angeles, Boston, and Hawaii, since she began running at the age of 19. She dove with sharks, zip-lined backward in the Amazon, and went skydiving. Her magical spirit left the World a better place. Predeceased by her beloved Mother, Lucie DiRosario, and her soul-dog Diva, Linda is survived by her twin Patricia Danieli, her brothers Donald and Bruce Porfilio, and her beloved Chi companion Crystal. Service at Hollywood Forever, April 2, 2023, at 11:00 am.

