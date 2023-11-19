Letter to The Editor: Urgent Call for PCH Safety After Pepperdine Tragedy

Dear Editor,

I extend my gratitude to The Malibu Times for hosting last week’s Malibu Business Round Table. The discussion on the safety issues surrounding the Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and our community’s potential actions is not only timely but crucial.

The recent tragedies have left an indelible mark on our community, and the loss of the four Pepperdine students is a heart-wrenching reminder that we must advocate for change. Their memories implore us to prioritize safety and take concrete steps toward this goal.

I fervently hope that The Malibu Times will continue to spearhead such vital conversations. As a community, we are called upon to unite and devise solutions that will protect our families and children. The Business Round Table has planted a seed of change, but it is the ongoing commitment of our community that will cultivate a safer future.

Let us honor those we’ve lost by being the force of change. We cannot delay; the safety of our roads and the well-being of our community depend on our immediate action.

Sherry Talon, Malibu

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...