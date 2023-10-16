Letter to the Editor: Re: “Sheriff’s Department cracking down on illegal golf carts in Malibu”

Dear Editor,

The author neglects to point out that in recent years, the typical “golf carts” around Point Dume have evolved into what I’d describe as “electric ATVs” with much larger wheelbases, big traction tires, and powerful lithium battery-driven motors. Our humble Ez-Go is dwarfed by some of these beasts, which can seat up to eight excited teenagers, all training to become next-generation off-road racers. I’m all for having fun, but these steroid-enhanced “golf carts” pose a much greater risk to public safety. I mean, our 12-year-old legitimate golf cart can barely keep pace with a chihuahua at full sprint. These newer machines are Formula One racers in comparison.

James McGowan

Malibu, Point Dume

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...