‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ for the Great ShakeOut, Earthquake Preparedness Drill on Oct, 19

When an earthquake hits, what will you do? Join the City of Malibu and millions of people around the world to “Drop, Cover and Hold On” for the Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest simultaneous earthquake preparedness drill, on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 10:19 a.m. Community members who happen to be in City Hall at that time are encouraged to join the exercise, or conduct the drill independently at their home, business, school, house of worship or community-based organization. “Drop Cover and Hold On” is the safest immediate response to an earthquake.

A major earthquake can strike at any time and would have severe impacts to Malibu’s community, homes, infrastructure, daily lives, and economy. Everyone in Malibu should be prepared for an earthquake and its aftermath, and have emergency plans and supplies to last for several days, including food, water, first aid, and medications — don’t forget your pets! For more earthquake preparedness resources, review the Seven Steps preparedness guide at https://www.earthquakecountry.org/sevensteps/.

