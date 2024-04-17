Letter to The Editor: Honoring the Legacy of Matt Rapf

Dear Editor,

Last Saturday, we gathered to pay tribute to a remarkable man whose presence touched the lives of many, Matt Rapf. As we came together to celebrate Matt’s life, we were reminded of the extraordinary impact he had on those around him. Matt was not only a skilled surfer, a successful realtor, and a dedicated family man, but he was also a beacon of faith and love in our community. His unwavering devotion to his family and friends and his deep-rooted connection to the City of Malibu exemplified the essence of a life well-lived. There was even a beautiful rainbow in the sky for Matt after a downpour of rain, which reminded us all of him.

Matt’s spirit radiated warmth and kindness, leaving an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire us for years to come. His boundless love for Malibu and his profound faith were evident in every aspect of his life, serving as a guiding light for all who knew him. As we bid farewell to our friend, we take solace in knowing that his spirit will live on through the countless lives he touched.

Matt’s memory will forever be cherished by those who had the privilege of calling him a friend, and his legacy will continue to resonate throughout our community. Rest in peace. Your presence will be deeply missed, but your spirit will continue to shine brightly in our hearts.

Diane Levy, Malibu

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...