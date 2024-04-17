John Mazza elected as Planning Commission chair, Drew Leonard as vice chair

The commission approved the operation of two new restaurants: Clark’s Oyster Bar and Pura Vida Miami

The election of the chair and vice chair was the first item addressed at the Planning Commission meeting on Monday night. John Mazza will serve as chair, and Drew Leonard will serve as vice chair.

The commission approved the extension of Coastal Development Permit No. 14-079 to combine two adjacent lots into one, and to construct a new single-family residence and associated development.

The commission approved Coastal Development Permit No. 23-019 and Site Plan Review No. 23-024, an application for a new single-family residence, a second unit, and associated development on Harvester Road. The item was continued from March 18.

Over a dozen speakers attended the meeting in person and shared mixed opinions on the project. Some supporting the project and others disapproved, saying the project is not consistent with the neighborhood characteristics of other surrounding homes in the Malibu park.

Planning Director Richard Mollica answered the commissioner’s questions in regard to ESHA. City Biologist Courtney McCammon said the property was not within ESHA.

Mazza argued that point: “The city biologist has her opinion — that opinion can be appealed, that opinion can be appealed to the Coastal Commission; the Coastal Commission is the final arbiter of that decision, not our city biologist.”

After addressing the ESHA, height, and other public concerns, the commission motioned to approve the item and required a detailed fence plan. Motion carried.

For new items, the commission motioned to approved Coastal Development Permit No. 17-093, Site Plan Review No. 17-061, and Demolition Permit No. 19-019, an application to demolish an existing single-family residence and associated development, and construct a new single-family residence and associated development, with adjustments.

Commissioner Craig Hill motioned to continue the project, saying the last-minute revisions are “unacceptable.”

“I’d like to continue this project, I find it completely unacceptable that we’re getting these last-second, we heard there’s a Coastal Commission comment that we don’t have here. I don’t get it, motion to continue,” Hill said.

After discussion, the commission motioned to approve the item with adjustments.

After another intermission, the commission motioned to approve Conditional Use Permit No. 24-003; An application to allow the operation of a new restaurant (Clark’s Oyster Bar), including outdoor dining area and onsite sale and consumption of alcohol.

The commission motioned to approve Conditional Use Permit No. 24-004, an application to allow the operation of a new restaurant (Pura Vida Miami), including the outdoor dining area.

The next Planning Commission is on May 6 at the Council Chambers.

