Letter to the Editor: Deep concern regarding community safety on PCH 

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep concern and frustration regarding the recent tragic accident on PCH that resulted in the loss of four lives. These unfortunate incidents have left our community grieving and demanding immediate action to ensure the safety of all travelers on this critical road.

What is even more tragic is the fact that this accident was caused by a local resident. This underscores the urgent need for measures that encourage safe driving practices among our local population, who are intimately familiar with the PCH but may sometimes underestimate the risks associated with it.

During last night’s [Monday’s] council meeting, it was interesting to hear that money is not the problem when it comes to improving safety on the PCH. However, as a concerned citizen, I would like to know what exactly needs to happen for our local government to take decisive action to prevent further accidents on this stretch of road that spans 21 miles.

One potential solution that has been discussed is the installation of medians on the PCH. Medians could serve as a physical barrier to prevent head-on collisions, which have been a significant concern. I believe this is a step in the right direction, and I would like to urge the council to move forward with this proposal as soon as possible.

Furthermore, I would like to suggest the following steps:

Increase law enforcement presence: Regular patrols and stricter enforcement of speed limits can deter reckless driving and improve safety.

Public awareness campaigns: Launch campaigns that educate both locals and tourists about the specific hazards of PCH, emphasizing the importance of cautious driving.

Road maintenance and repair: Ensure that the road is well-maintained and free from hazards, such as potholes and debris, which can contribute to accidents.

Community involvement: Engage with local organizations and residents to gather input and support for safety initiatives on the PCH.

The loss of four lives is an unthinkable tragedy, and we cannot afford to wait for more accidents to occur before taking action. It is the responsibility of our local government to prioritize the safety of its citizens and visitors. I implore you to consider the suggestions above and take immediate action to make Pacific Coast Highway safer for everyone who travels it.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Cindy Cast, Malibu

