Letter to governor: Invitation to come to Malibu on the anniversary of Pepperdine students’ deaths

Dear Editor,

I wanted to share this with you as I’m sending it to the LA Times, SF Chronicle, and several other papers. I’m only sending it to you because it would feel odd not to send it to our local paper.

Dear Governor Newsom,

I am writing to you today as a grateful Californian and a concerned citizen of Malibu, a small but influential town where you have a great deal of support. While we appreciate the hard work of your administration in addressing many of the challenges facing our great state, I must bring to your attention a crisis that demands immediate action: the road safety emergency in Malibu.

We live in a war zone, Governor. It’s not a war zone in the classical sense, but one nonetheless. People are dying on the roads of Malibu, and something must be done about it. I hope that by the time you read this letter, you will have signed the speed camera bill into law. This legislation is long overdue, and its passage is a critical step towards ending the senseless tragedies that have claimed so many lives on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

Among the victims of PCH’s dangers were four Pepperdine seniors who lost their lives in a preventable crash. Like my daughter Emily, they were innocent victims of a road that has claimed far too many young lives. And tragically, since their deaths, another life has been lost — an Uber driver who was trying to make a living on our roads this past July 4th. These were not lives lost to reckless speeding but to a fundamentally unsafe road by design.

As the anniversary of the Pepperdine students’ deaths approaches on October 17, I extend an invitation to you, along with the whole city, to come to Malibu to commemorate their memory. A ceremonial signing of the speed camera bill would be a potent reminder of the lives lost and the action being taken to prevent further tragedies. The city, Pepperdine, law enforcement, and everyone involved in trying to keep us safe would appreciate the gesture and the meaning behind it.

But speed cameras are just one part of the solution, Governor. Like you, I believe in the need for an “orchestra of safety,” not just a single note. We need sidewalks, better lighting, and more intelligent traffic management. We need stricter enforcement and real consequences for reckless driving. And we need a commitment from Caltrans to prioritize safety over budget concerns.

Malibu is more than just a town of the wealthy, though they draw the most attention. It is a community of full-time residents who deserve the same protections as any other Californian. We are not asking for special treatment, just fair treatment. And it is your job, Governor, to ensure that every Californian, regardless of the zip code, has access to safe roads.

So I sincerely hope you will consider this invitation, Governor. The people of Malibu are ready for action, and we are prepared to work with you to make our roads safer. Let us unite to turn the tide on the road safety crisis and create a safer, more just future for all Californians.

Michel Shane,

Malibu father who lost a daughter to PCH

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...