Final event in Malibu Film Society’s summer series set for Sept. 24 at City Hall 

Sign up now for the final event in the Malibu Film Society and the City of Malibu’s special summer series, “Shari & Lamb Chop,” featuring a Q&A with Malibu’s own Mallory Lewis and her mother’s beloved puppet Lamb Chop.

“Shari & Lamb Chop”: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Malibu City Hall, Civic Theater (23825 Stuart Ranch Road) Reception: 7 p.m. Show starts: 7:30 p.m.

Long before “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Sesame Street,” ventriloquist Shari Lewis forever changed the face of children’s television with her sock puppet Lamb Chop. The beloved puppet gave voice to things women simply couldn’t say in mid-century America. This documentary by Lisa D’Apolito (“Love, Gilda”) chronicles Lewis’ decades-long, and ultimately successful struggle to overcome sexism, ageism, and her own legacy of having created such an unforgettable cultural icon.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the free pre-show reception including wine, snacks and soft drinks for all guests. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m.

To qualify, residents must first complete the one-time registration process at mfsreservations.org/cgi-bin/mfsMembers.cgi?command=resmembershipappl&__im-JZoAqyFL=1097608803413876315. Once registered, you’llbe able to make a reservation for the show. Advance reservations are requested for each show, with 50 free seats available to residents on a first-come/first-served basis. Once those free seats have been claimed, additional seats for Malibu residents will be available at a special discount.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...