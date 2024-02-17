Letter the The Editor: Electrification of municipal vehicles

Dear Editor,

Thanks to Congress, cities can now take advantage of tax credits to help electrify municipal vehicle fleets.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit can be used to directly offset the upfront capital costs of electrifying light-duty and medium-duty municipal fleets. The acquisition of new equipment (like vehicles) for public use is one of the most direct and immediate ways governments can begin to decarbonize. A lower upfront cost means an earlier break-even point over the lifespan of the vehicle. So these newly accessible tax credits present a strong economic argument for making the switch; the sooner our city breaks even on their purchases, the sooner they can start reaping the longer-term benefits of the EVs’ lower-cost maintenance and fuel.

It’s an unprecedented opportunity to cut emissions, save costs, and advance public health. This is a pivotal moment to lead our community towards a sustainable future. I am hoping that our mayor and City Councilmembers will look into these tax credits to see if they can benefit Malibu. (and yes, we will need to have charging stations and battery storage, also!)

Marilyn Green, Malibu

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...