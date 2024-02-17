Community Shoutout: The Bay Foundation holds Restoration event

The Bay Foundation held a restoration community event at Point Dume in Malibu on Feb. 3, 2024. Photos by Benjamin Hanson.

Coastal Adaptation Program Coordinator Maria Jazmin Rios pulls a Crown Daisy weed during a restoration community event hosted by The Bay Foundation at Point Dume in Malibu on Feb. 3, 2024. The Crown Daisy is considered an invasive species of plants and one flower can release up to 1,000 seeds, according to Tower. Benjamin Hanson. The Bay Foundation staff and volunteers take part in a restoration community event at Point Dume in Malibu on Feb. 3, 2024. Benjamin Hanson. Coastal Adaptation Program Technician Mai Griffith helps load the first haul of pulled weeds and dead plants on to the bed of a truck during a restoration community event hosted by The Bay Foundation at Point Dume in Malibu on Feb. 3, 2024. Benjamin Hanson. Coastal Adaptation Program Director Alexandra Tower looks for Crown Daisy weeds during a restoration community event hosted by The Bay Foundation at Point Dume in Malibu on Feb. 3, 2024. The Crown Daisy is considered an invasive species of plants and one flower can release up to 1,000 seeds, according to Tower. Benjamin Hanson.

