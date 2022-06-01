HomeNewsBreaking News
Lane/shoulder closures on PCH from Guernsey to Trancas June 1 – 3 for bridge project

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
4

The City of Malibu announced Tuesday afternoon of night and day closures on PCH from Guernsey to Trancas June 1 through 3 for the Caltrans Trancas Bridge Project

Roadway restriping scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, June 1 (nighttime lane and shoulder closure 7p.m. to 6 a.m.

K-rail placement along northbound PCH starting the evening of June 1 (nighttime lane and shoulder closure 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Activation of temporary traffic signal Guernsey Avenue Thursday morning, June 2 (intermittent lane and shoulder closure).

Temporary Pedestrian Walkway will be available for use June 2, approximately 10 a.m. 

Cyclists must dismount when using the pedestrian walkway. 

Demolition of the old bridge scheduled for Friday, June 3 for daytime work, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution, and watch for vehicles, equipment staging, workers, dust, lights, signs in the road and shoulder, and unplanned temporary lane and shoulder closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 MPH, with signs posted, in the construction zone. Under California law, speeding fines are doubled in construction zones. 

To sign up for traffic alerts, visit malibucity.org.

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

