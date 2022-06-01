Events for the week of June 4 through June 9; ongoing events in Malibu

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

PUBLIC SAFETY EXPO

The City of Malibu is working to help the community prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters with the city’s annual Public Safety Expo on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Hall. The free event is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to help the community be more prepared for wildfires, earthquakes, floods, landslides, and other disasters that nature might bring. Attendees can take a ride in an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house, highlighting the need to make your home more earthquake safe. Numerous vendors will have emergency preparedness equipment and supplies for sale and demonstration. Attendees can learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities and see specialty emergency and law enforcement teams and vehicles such as K-9, Malibu Sheriff Search and Rescue, Fire Department trucks and more. The vendors, participating agencies and training offered at the Expo will be listed on this page and at www.MalibuCity.org/PublicSafety.

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

NATIONAL TRAILS DAY CLEAN UP

Create community and connect with the people who share a love of being outside. Join Community Services Department staff to assist with trail clean-up, erosion control, and mitigation to make sure everyone can enjoy the great outdoors on the 30th Annual National Trails Day. All supplies will be provided. Terrain can be uneven, and participants will walk uphill to view the vast acreage of the park. Hiking boots, or sturdy closed-toe shoes, are recommended. Bring water and dress in layers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trails are not stroller-friendly. Registration is required for all hikes by visiting MalibuCity.org/Register.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

MALIBU LIBRARY: BAMBINO: AN OPERA FOR BABIES

This groundbreaking opera was created by LA Opera to engage babies with beautiful and comforting sights and sounds. In BambinO’s world of soft pillows and gentle music, participation is encouraged. The show is for ages 0 to 3 with parents or caregivers. The performance lasts about 40 minutes and is a very interactive experience. Each baby must be accompanied by one adult within the performance space. Any additional adults will be seated very closely nearby. “BambinO” is made possible through the generous support of Third District County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Attendance is limited, and advance registration is required. Please register every individual in your party, including kids. This will be used to save your spots in the program. We cannot guarantee availability for any unregistered attendees. This event is held in-person from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Malibu Library. For more information, visit lacounty.org.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

MALIBU HIGH 12TH GRADE GRADUATION

Malibu High School will celebrate it’s 12th-grade graduation from 2 to 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

SUMMER PARK TALES: OCEANS OF POSSIBILITIES

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, “Summer Park Tales: Oceans Possibilities,” narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian. Create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park. For more information visit, Malibucity.org.

ONGOING

BLAZING STAR ART SHOW

Blazing Star Arts will host a solo arts show and sale benefitting the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation area, June 2-29 at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center. The public “Meet The Artists” reception is June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. The show, “Reflections of Nature in Glass,” features handmade artwork and practical art glass inspired by the western National Parks. The show will be held at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch, 26876 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, 91302.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. The class is instructed by Ann Monahan.

Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Tap shoes are required and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA

This class is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. Sessions are Wednesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

