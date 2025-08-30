Lane Closures on PCH and Topanga Canyon Blvd. Sept. 2–5

Motorists should plan for ongoing lane closures along Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard this week as crews continue emergency repairs following the Palisades Fire. While no closures are scheduled over the Labor Day holiday weekend, active work zones and reduced speed limits will resume Tuesday, Sept. 2, and continue through Friday, Sept. 5.

Pacific Coast Highway (Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace)

Current Conditions:

McClure Tunnel to Temescal Canyon Road: Open with 45 mph speed limit.

Temescal Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard: Reduced to 35 mph with cones and signage.

Sunset Boulevard to Carbon Beach Terrace: Active work zone, single-lane closures, 25 mph.

Potential Lane Closures in Active Work Zones:

Ventura County Line to Carbon Beach Terrace: Trancas Canyon Road to Guernsey Avenue and Corral Canyon Road Bridge repairs may see nighttime closures.

South of Las Flores Canyon Road to Sunset Boulevard: Fire-damaged roadway, drainage, electrical, and slope repairs may require lane closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Just south of Big Rock Drive: Temporary striping and cement barrier installation reduce lanes to one in each direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

Big Rock Drive to Topanga Canyon Boulevard: Southern California Edison trenching closes northbound outer lane and shoulder from 4 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays and 4 a.m.–4 p.m. weekends.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard Intersection: Rock mitigation repairs close one northbound lane from 6 a.m.–3 p.m. weekdays.



State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Boulevard, PCH to Grand View Drive)

Closed to the public from midnight–5 a.m. daily.

One-way traffic with a pilot car from postmile 2.1–2.8 for emergency Caltrans work, 5 a.m.–midnight daily.

One-way traffic control for SCE trenching from postmile 3.4–4.2, 5 a.m.–midnight daily.

Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, follow signage, and allow extra travel time while crews continue fire recovery and infrastructure repairs along these critical coastal routes.

Like this: Like Loading...