Agoura Animal Shelter Pet of the Week, Meet Leo: Thursday, September 4

Meet Leo, a handsome 2-year-old German Shepherd who’s been waiting patiently for his forever home since May. This active boy loves spending time in the playgroup on Tuesdays, where he gets to socialize with the other big dogs. He’s a tennis ball, stuffed animal, and pool enthusiast, and he’d be a great addition to any family with or without a large dog sibling.

Care Center Hours:

Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm

Closed* on Sunday and holidays

29525 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

agoura@animalcare.lacounty.gov

