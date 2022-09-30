LA Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Surfrider Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Beach areas warnings:
- Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach
- Near Malibu Tower 3
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/Beach/ehrecocdata.cfm