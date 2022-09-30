HomeNews
LA Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Surfrider Beach

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Surfrider Beach. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Beach areas warnings:

  • Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach
  • Near Malibu Tower 3
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/Beach/ehrecocdata.cfm



Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

