Calendar of events in Malibu this week, includes Halloween events

THURS, SEPT. 29

HOME WILDFIRE HARDENING MEETS CURB APPEAL — VIRTUAL

Fire Safety Liaison Bradley Yocum leads this free training on how to harden your home and select plants and materials that are both fire resistant and visually appealing on Thursday, Sept 29, at 6:30 p.m. RSVP for the Zoom meeting at MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com. Advanced registration is not required for the event at City Hall.

THURS, SEPT. 29

DARK SKY VIRTUAL PRESENTATION

The City will host a presentation to help prepare businesses comply with the requirements. The Dark Sky Ordinance aims to protect the environment and quality of life in Malibu by reducing light pollution.

Thursday, September 29, 2022, 4 to 5 p.m. Residential Zoom Meeting link Meeting ID: 858 4922 5123

For more information, visit MalibuCity.org/darksky

THURS, SEPT. 29

ART TREK AT MALIBU SENIOR CENTER

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials. The September theme is “Frida de Fabulous.” Using a black and white photo of Frida Kahlo’s face to begin, we will design her hair, flowers, earrings, and shirt and then add embellishments using a Sharpie. Colored pencils will complete the project. This is a one-time, monthly program instructed by Lorelle Paterson. On Thursday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center. Class is $5, material is $10 fee.

FRI, SEPT. 30

NIGHTS OF THE JACK AT KING GILLETTE RANCH

Nights of the Jack returns to King Gillette Ranch with interactive experiences such as a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, food trucks, and “The Spookeasy Bar,” which serves specialty spooky cocktails for those 21 and over. There is a half-mile long self-guided tour, which has tons of intricately carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns to see. Event returns Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 31 from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.tixr.com/groups/nightsofthejack/events/nights-of-the-jack-9-30-49073

FRI. SEPT, 30

HAUNT O’WEEN

Haunt O’ Ween’s 200,000-square-foot playground of Halloween-themed games, performances, rides, and attractions is back in Woodland Hills beginning this Friday, Sept. 30, with the action continuing on select dates through Oct. 31. Go trick-or-treating, walk through thousands of pumpkins, play a multitude of games and rides, get your face painted, enjoy food and drinks. GA tickets run $36-$44. For more information visit, hauntoween.com.

FRI, SEPT. 30

COOKIES AND CONVERSATION

Open the door to celebration and connection. Learn how to inspire others as we share our life stories and build friendships every Friday at the Malibu Senior Center from 1 to 2 p.m. We provide a comfortable environment with opportunities. You bring stories, knowledge, and wisdom. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

FRI, SEPT. 30

ICE DYING WITH FLUIDITY BY MATTIE

This workshop will teach the basics of how to ice dye from start to finish. This technique uses ice to “split” colored dye into its parts, resulting in vibrant, unpredictable, and complex explosions of color onto previously white fabrics. The instructor will provide students with one item to dye. The workshop is for all ages; adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Fluidity with Mattie at Malibu Bluffs Park from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Event costs $25 to participate.

SAT, OCT. 1

S. HEATHER EDWARDS ART EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

The Malibu Arts Commission is pleased to showcase artist S. Heather Edwards at the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. The Opening Reception is Saturday, Oct. 1, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Meet Heather, see her amazing work, and celebrate with complimentary food and beverages. An RSVP is not required.

SAT, OCT. 1

MALIBOU LAKE OPEN HOUSE

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Malibou Lake will open its gates for a one-time, day-long event for the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. An array of activities will appeal to children and adults alike, including everything from food trucks and live music to an art fair and bounce house. California Wildlife Center (CWC) will be on hand to share hands-on insights into local plants and wildlife. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the CWC to help with animal care efforts. An all-day art event will feature plein air paintings by Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore and selections by local Malibou Lake artists. Parking with air conditioned shuttle transportation will be available at Paramount Ranch for $15 with advanced online reservation at maliboulake.com. Day-of parking will be $25. Paramount Ranch is located at 2903 Cornell Road, Agoura. For more information and details, please contact JC Chancellor at (805) 217-5549.

TUES, OCT. 4.

THE TOPANGA FILM FESTIVAL

The Topanga Film Festival programs short and feature films that challenge convention and tell stories that inspire new and original ways of seeing and understanding the world. Based in the beautiful, atmospheric surroundings of Topanga, TFF screens films to a unique and engaged Los Angeles community in an intimate setting — attendees include those in the film and music industry, environmentalists, foodies, and the eccentric Topanga community. At Froggy’s & Rosewood (+ Virtual), 1105 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd. on Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Don’t miss a presentation of the documentary “Malibu Song” by Werner Hanak and Natalie Lettner (2006), about the last residents of Lower Topanga. See a list of the 60 films here: https://topangafilminstitute.org/

SAT, OCT. 8

HAUNTED HIKE AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Meet at Charmlee Wilderness Park for a naturalist-led haunted hike under the full moon. The hike will feature a trail lit by neon lights, scary stories, and ghoulish creatures that come out at night. On Satuday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 a.m. Check in is at 5:45 a.m. 2577 Encinal Canyon Road.

An adult must accompany participants under 13. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain at night. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Oct. 5 at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SUN, OCT. 9

TOPANGA SYMPHONY 40TH ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY EVENT

Topanga Historical Society event: “Topanga Symphony, 40th Anniversary.” A free history presentation and short concert with Conductor Jerome Kessler on Oct. 9, at 12 p.m. At The Mermaid, 20421 Callon Drive. The Topanga Symphony was founded in 1982 and has since presented a regular program of free concerts. It consists mostly of unpaid amateurs and students, with some professional musicians. Jerome Kessler has been the music director and conductor of the Topanga Symphony since its inception. He is also director of the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra and I Cellisti. A cellist and composer, he has toured nationally.

TUES, OCT. 11

FLORAL WORKSHOP — SUCCULENT GARDEN

Somethings Blooming is a florist developed during the Pandemic to redirect creativity and promote well-being. Through the whimsical yet elegant floral workshops, students will create a passion for floral design. Each workshop will express that month’s fall, Halloween, and Thanksgiving holidays. All supplies are included, and each participant will go home with a unique piece to share with friends and family. The workshops are for all ages; adults must accompany children under 12.

Upcoming workshop: Autumn Centerpiece — Nov. 10

ONGOING

INTRO TO MINDFULNESS MEDITATION ONLINE CLASS

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group is offering another Intro to Mindfulness Meditation class. The five classes will be held online Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 27. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and is in his second year of a teacher-training program led by Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. The class fee is $25; all proceeds will be donated to Hand in Hand, the local program for participants with disabilities. If you wish to attend, please send an email with your contact info to mmm@bu-dharma.com.

MALIBU WOMEN’S BIBLE STUDY

Held every Tuesday starting Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Malibu Pacific Church and via Zoom. Malibu Women’s Bible Study is an in-depth, interdenominational Bible study involving women seeking together to better understand the heart of God and walk in the paths of Jesus. This year we will focus on the books of 1 and 2 Samuel as we study the stories of Samuel, Saul, and David and explore what they meant for the kingdom of Israel, what they mean for the kingdom of God, and how they apply to our lives today. Join women from Malibu, surrounding areas and even other states. For more information or to register, contact Corleen Parmelee at corleenparmelee@gmail.com or email malibuWBS@gmail.com .

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location. The car show is cancelled until Oct. 2, 9, and 23.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

