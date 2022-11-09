HomeNewsBreaking News
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here

Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors.

Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer and Mikke Pierson ended their term this year, opening two seats to the five candidates running—Ryan Embree, Hap Henry, Marianne Riggins, Bill Sampson, and Doug Stewart. On Friday, Oct. 14, Malibu City Council Candidate Jimy Tallal announced that she was dropping out of the race. 

The Malibu Times ran three Q&A articles asking the candidates a series of questions. View the articles here.

Malibu voters also considered a ballot measure to authorize a half-cent sales tax. For more information on Measure MC visit https://malibutimes.com/nov-8-malibu-general-election-measure-mc-transactions-and-use-sales-tax

To watch the LA County Election results visit: results.lavote.gov.

Previous article
Connections Breakfast at Dreamland Malibu with Mikke Pierson – The Power of Positivity
