Connections Breakfast at Dreamland Malibu with Mikke Pierson – The Power of Positivity

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Mikke Pierson

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. come and meet new Chamber members and other business people. Get the chance to talk about your business and enjoy a delicious old-fashioned breakfast while you hear a presentation by Mikke Pierson on the Power of Positivity.

Bring your business cards and be prepared to speak for a couple of minutes. Also, if you want to advertise your business, bring a small raffle prize – we use the business cards to draw for the free prizes. 

Coffee and OJ is provided for the 8 a.m. portion of the mixer. Parking is also included. Breakfast is available for purchase. 

Agenda: 

Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022 

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM PST

8:00 am – Mixer with complimentary coffee & orange juice

8:30 am – Chamber Intro’s! You will have one minute to talk about your business as we order breakfast

9:00 am – Speaker Presentation

9:20 am – Raffle

9:30 – End

Dreamland Malibu

22969 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Admission/Fee:

$35/member, includes breakfast

$40 non-members

Please register here.

Contact information: Barbara Bruderlin 310.456.9025

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

