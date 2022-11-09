Connections Breakfast at Dreamland Malibu with Mikke Pierson – The Power of Positivity

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m. come and meet new Chamber members and other business people. Get the chance to talk about your business and enjoy a delicious old-fashioned breakfast while you hear a presentation by Mikke Pierson on the Power of Positivity.
Bring your business cards and be prepared to speak for a couple of minutes. Also, if you want to advertise your business, bring a small raffle prize – we use the business cards to draw for the free prizes.
Coffee and OJ is provided for the 8 a.m. portion of the mixer. Parking is also included. Breakfast is available for purchase.
Agenda:
Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022
8:00 AM – 9:30 AM PST
8:00 am – Mixer with complimentary coffee & orange juice
8:30 am – Chamber Intro’s! You will have one minute to talk about your business as we order breakfast
9:00 am – Speaker Presentation
9:20 am – Raffle
9:30 – End
Dreamland Malibu
22969 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
Admission/Fee:
$35/member, includes breakfast
$40 non-members
Please register here.
Contact information: Barbara Bruderlin 310.456.9025