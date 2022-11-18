HomeNewsBreaking News
LA County Department of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Leo Carrillo State Beach

By Samantha Bravo
In Malibu, from Big Rock to Leo Carrillo, empty sand stretches for miles as LA County residents—including Malibu locals—are ordered to stay off the beach and out of the water to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

BEACH AREAS WARNINGS:

  • Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu
  • Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
  • Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information please visit:  PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

