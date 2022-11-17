Calendar for the week of Nov. 17, includes Holiday events

THURS, NOV. 17

FRIENDSGIVING LUNCHEON

Celebrate Thanksgiving with your friends at the Malibu Senior Center! Lunch will be catered by Malibu Kitchen and entertainment will be provided by Tatjana from 12 to 1:30 p.m. $5 pre-registration is required. Maximum 60 participants.

THURS, NOV. 17

NATIONAL TAKE A HIKE DAY AT CHARMLEE WILDERNESS PARK

Invite a friend and hit the trails for National “Take a Hike Day.” The day was established to encourage communities to go outdoors and rebuild a connection with nature to promote overall well-being. Use #NationalTakeAHikeDay to share the adventure through Charmlee Wilderness Park. Group meets on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Check in is at 4:45 p.m. at 2577 Encinal Canyon Road. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain. Wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and dress in layers.

Advertisement

SAT, NOV. 19

ANDREA AND MARCO BULLO MEMORIAL AT SAINT MEL CATHOLIC CHURCH

Join us to commemorate the lives and memory of Andrea and Marco Bullo on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Mel Catholic Church, 20870 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills. Reception to follow at Saint Mel O’Connor Activity Center.

NOV. 18 and NOV. 19

MALIBU HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT PRESENTS: ‘NOSES OFF’

Malibu High School Theatre Department presents “Noses Off” by Don Zolidis. The murder mystery comedy is an adaptation and full-throttled homage to Michael Frayn’s classic play “Noises Off.” The plot follows an amateur theatre company’s murder mystery play, which premieres on opening night, but the real mystery is whether the cast and crew can get this disaster to the curtain call. The play provides laughs for the whole family. To purchase tickets visit, http://www.smmusd.org/malibu.

SAT, NOV. 19

SAFETY SYMPOSIUM

Join the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriffs Station on Saturday, Nov. 19, in the City of Westlake Village to learn how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe, protect your property, and prepare for emergencies, in its first #SafetySymposium. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 31200 Oak Crest Drive in Westlake Village.

SAT, NOV. 19

UNDER THE STARS: ASTRONOMY NIGHT

View the night sky with professional astronomers from the Los Angeles Astronomical Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Malibu Bluffs Park. This is a complimentary family-friendly event and includes the shared use of a telescope. Pre-registration is required by Monday, Nov. 14. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

SAT, NOV. 19

CAFFEINATED VERSE WITH CECILIA MARTINEZ AND ANN BUXIE

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Ann Buxie and featured reader Cecilia Martinez-Gil for Caffeinated Verse at the Malibu Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for this free poetry event. Ms. Martinez-Gil will read several poems, followed by an open mic format for poets to share their work. Cecilia has published journalism in both English and Spanish, and she is a literary translator, an editor, and a blogger. Cecilia teaches English and Latin American literatures at Santa Monica College in California. She has earned four masters in Spanish, English, English, and Latin American literatures, creative writing, and urban sustainability. www.ceciliamartinezgil.com

FRI, NOV. 25

CITY HALL AND SENIOR CENTER CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

Malibu City Hall and the Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operating hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. City parks, including sports fields, playgrounds, trails, and picnics areas, will be open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 8 a.m. to sunset. The temporary skate park and Michael Landon Center will be closed on Nov. 24, and normal operating hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 25. The Malibu Community Swimming Pool will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25. Modified lap swim weekend hours will be available on Nov. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Visit malibucity.org/341/Aquatics for a complete schedule.

TUES, NOV. 29

CONVERSATIONS WITH MAYOR PAUL GRISANTI

Join the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce for a Conversation with Mayor Paul Grisanti. Grab your lunch and join us on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. to address sector business in Los Angeles County and issues relevant to Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

Moderating the event will be “The Malibu Lawyer,” former Chair and current Board Director Ian Roven Esq., of the Law Offices of Ian Roven.

Complimentary for all members and residents of Malibu and Pacific Palisades. To register email Barbara Bruderline at ceo@malibu.org.

TUES, NOV. 29

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID GRANN

David Grann, the author of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” illuminates how the struggle for Native American rights extends from the first contact with whites to the present day with Standing Rock. Meet Grann at the Malibu Library for the Speaker series on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. Grann highlights the saga of the Osage Indians, who once controlled the central part of the country.

DEC. 3 AND DEC. 4

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION ART AND BOUTIQUE SALE

The Malibu Art Association will hold its first Art and Boutique sale on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Old Cosentino florist property on PCH across from Dukes Malibu.

SAT, DEC. 3

SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS REAL NIGHTLIFE EXPOSED

Wildlife photography taken with a camera trap — a camera triggered by a motion sensor — reveals animals we might never see with our own eyes. Johanna Turner returns to the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center with an all-new collection of images. Meet the artist on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. This is a free event with free parking. For reservations or more information, email samo@wnpa.org (do not reply to this email) or call (805) 370-2302. For directions to the Anthony C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center, visit nps.gov. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs.

SUN, DEC. 4

‘MUSIC INSPIRED ART’ EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

“Music Inspired Art” is a community art exhibition featuring several visual artists and a tribute to Malibu’s love of music. The Opening Reception is Sunday, Dec. 4, at 12 p.m. and includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace. Celebrate the artists, view the artwork, and enjoy complimentary food and refreshments. An RSVP is not required.

Artwork will be displayed from Dec. 5, 2022, to Jan. 13, 2023, at the Malibu City Gallery (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Gallery admission is complimentary and open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WED, DEC. 7

TOYS FOR TOTS

The Malibu Navy League coordinates the Toys for Tots program in Malibu as part of a national effort run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve since 1947 to distribute toys to children. This year, the event will be on Dec. 7 at First Bank Malibu in the Cross Creek Road shopping center.

WED, DEC. 7

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP SCHEDULED FOR MALIBU’S NEW ORGANIC WASTE RECYCLING PROGRAM

The City of Malibu is hosting a virtual workshop to help community members learn about the importance of, and how to successfully participate in, the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

WED, DEC. 7

FULL MOON HIKE

Nighttime is a special time in the wilderness when a unique set of wildlife awakens. Enjoy the classically beautiful landscapes of Charmlee Wilderness Park basked in the moon’s glow and look out for nocturnal activity from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Led by long-time Santa Monica nature enthusiast and naturalist Chris Orosz. Participants should feel comfortable walking on uneven terrain at night. Preregistration required. Minimum: 5 participants. Maximum: 15 Participants

SAT, DEC. 10

SEMI-ANNUAL HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS AND ELECTRONIC WASTE COLLECTION

All residents of Los Angeles County may utilize mobile, one-day collection events throughout the county. Events will be held as scheduled, rain or shine. Download the bilingual (English/Spanish) event flyer at www.malibucity.org/DocumentCenter for details.

Please follow the transportation limit of 15 gallons or 125 pounds of hazardous waste per trip when driving your HHW/E-waste to collection events for disposal. Business hazardous waste and electronic waste is not accepted. For a complete list of accepted materials, visit pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/Hhw.

WED, DEC. 27 THROUGH JAN, 10

CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING SERVICE

Free Christmas tree recycling is offered to residents from Dec. 27 through Jan. 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 30 to Jan. 2) at 23575 Civic Center Way (Chili Cook-off lot). Collected trees will be recycled into mulch. Remove all metal stands and decorations before dropping off trees

ONGOING

ADAMSON HOUSE FUNDRAISER TOURS

Enjoy the festively decorated Adamson House for the holiday season, and explore this beautiful 1930s beach home filled with original ceramic tiles from Malibu Potteries. The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can pick up their gift at our Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older: $25

Children under 16: $10

5-years and under: Free

Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. No refunds. Location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY FILM SCREENINGS

The Malibu Film Society has announced 14 films for the season. In-person screenings will continue to take place at the Regency Agoura Hills Stadium 8, and had just agreed to resume their free pre-show wine receptions. Their first contender in the race for Best Documentary Feature, “Oleg,” is the incredible life story of one of the Soviet Union’s most beloved actors. Doors will open 30 minutes before showtime so there will be plenty of time to grab your seats.

For the latest version of their downloadable screening calendar, visit www.malibu film society.org. The first seven shows are now listed on their website. To start booking your seats, submit your link requests for online screenings on mfsreservations.org.

Reservations and link requests are free for all members of MFS. For non-members: remaining seats to in-person screenings (if any) will be made available one week before each show, with advance ticket purchase required (please note: we do not offer day-of-show ticket sales).

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience is necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Michael Landon Community Center, $5 per class.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...