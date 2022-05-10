Jane Seymour celebrates giving at the Open Hearts Foundation’s gala

It was a starry, starry night as Malibu’s longtime resident Jane Seymour opened her spectacular ocean view estate to an elegant black-tie crowd for the Open Hearts Foundation.

The beloved “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star glowed in a jaw-dropping, show-stopping, hot pink and ruby red ruffled satin gown. She was as glorious as her famed surroundings.

The evening kicked off with a wonderful VIP cocktail party which had gala goers in a long line waiting for a snap with Jane on the red carpet. They then enjoyed a posh cocktail hour in one of Jane’s extraordinary garden locations with bubbly and delicious hors d’ouevres like fresh and spicy ahi tuna tacos.

Before long, we made our way into her outdoor garden facing the Pacific. We were treated to a fabulous live performance by The Tenors and a live auction as well as stories in a response to COVID-19 and a look to the future.

The tables were covered in raspberry red with a very formal set-up of glasses and impressive gold silverware. We enjoyed a delectable three-course meal with baby lettuces and stone fruit topped by pink peppercorn and champagne vinaigrette, followed by filet mignon with leek fondue and a burgundy reduction.

The tables were topped by eye-popping centerpieces of roses and orchids.

The ultimate party band SPLASH soothed us into the transition with contemporary classics like “We are Family.”

Of Open Hearts, Jane told Malibu Seen exclusively, “What we have been doing is we have found people who have had difficulty in life and help them. We pay it forward.”

Open Hearts has become a movement, helping various charities and inspiring other organizations to match the foundation’s grants, in some cases doubling or tripling the original contribution.

Executive Director Trena Pitchford says the nonprofit public 501c3 organization was co-founded by Jane and was inspired by her family’s philosophy and especially her Mum, who was captured for three and a half years in a Japanese internment camp.

Jane added that in the past two years, Open Hearts has been “shoulder to shoulder to those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has inspired thousands across the world.”

OHF has two primary areas of focus: the grant-making program, and the Young Hearts Volunteerism program. Since its inception the foundation’s grants have played a critical role in serving communities in need.

When the pandemic hit, Open Hearts quickly established an Emergency Relief Fund. During the COVID-19 crisis the foundation has been able to provide grants to 23 charities through five different grant cycles.

After dinner, gala guests enjoyed a yummy dessert platter as the sun set over Jane’s splendid ocean view estate.

Later, gala guests mingled, danced and came away with open hearts. As for Jane, she summed it up this way: “If you open your heart, you can give and receive love, and that is the magic for me.”

