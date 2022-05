The City of Malibu is monitoring a brush fire in Westlake Village Westlake Blvd and Carlisle. No current threat to Malibu as of 1:17 p.m.

The LA County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department are responding. According to the VCFD, fire is approx. 1/4 acre. As of 1:11 p.m., crews have hose lines around the fire and are working on mop up. Engines, aircrafts and dozers are being released.

The City will post emergency alerts as needed. Updates will be posted on their twitter @CityMalibu.

The City of #Malibu is monitoring a brush fire in Westlake Village (Westlake Blvd & Carlisle). @lacofdpio & @vcfd are responding. Follow @lacofdpio, @vcfd #carlislefire for official updates. No current threat to Malibu. (5/10/2022). The City will post emergency alerts as needed. pic.twitter.com/mryYXeJ3Gn — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) May 10, 2022

#Carlislefire; fire is ~1/4 acre. Crews have hose lines around the fire and are working on mop up. Engines, aircraft and dozers are being released. @LACoFDPIO and @VCFD are working in unified command. Photo credit @415FirePhoto @CHP_Ventura @VENTURASHERIFF #VCFD pic.twitter.com/EpSZC2JkpM — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) May 10, 2022

