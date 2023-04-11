International Dark Sky week starts April 22 through April 30

During the week of April 22-30, residents are invited to join the Dark Skies movement to reduce light pollution, which impacts habitats and nocturnal animals. The International Dark-Sky Association promotes solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting. On Jan. 10, 2022, Malibu City Council extended the deadlines for commercial, residential, and institutional districts to comply with the city’s Dark Sky Ordinance to Oct. 15, 2022. The Dark Sky Ordinance is meant to preserve Malibu’s nighttime sky and to protect local wildlife. Learn more about light pollution at idsw.darksky.org.

