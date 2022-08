Malibu Search and Rescue, County of Los Angeles Fire Department, California State Parks personnel and McCormick Ambulance Service, responded to a 21-year-old male who suffered a foot injury after jumping from boulders into the Rock Pool at Malibu Creek State Park on Saturday, Aug. 6. The injured man was packaged and carried in a rescue basket to an awaiting ambulance.

@MalibuSAR @LACOFD @CAStateParks and @McCormick_EMS responded to a 21 year old male who suffered a foot injury after jumping from boulders into the #RockPool at #MalibuCreekStatePark. The injured man was packaged & carried in a rescue basket to an awaiting ambulance.@LACoSheriff pic.twitter.com/4fk07TSIGg — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) August 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...