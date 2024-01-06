Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch: A Christmas Wonderland

The Christmassy event is tailored for all ages and cultural backgrounds

King Gillette Ranch was transformed into a Winter Wonderland last month for the 4th annual Holiday Road, an immersive, enchanting experience. The event layout was similar to the “Nights Of The Jack” that took place in October; however, there were even more lights, and music, for the family to enjoy together.

The 4th Annual Holiday Road took place at King Gillette Ranch from Friday, Nov. 24, to Wednesday, Dec. 27. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The 4th Annual Holiday Road took place at King Gillette Ranch from Friday, Nov. 24, to Wednesday, Dec. 27. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT. The 4th Annual Holiday Road took place at King Gillette Ranch from Friday, Nov. 24, to Wednesday, Dec. 27. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Nights Of The Jack ran from Sept. 29 through Oct. 31. Families had the opportunity to immerse themselves in a Halloween wonderland that featured a live pumpkin carver, top LA food trucks, “The Spookeasy Bar,” and tons of other “Instagrammable” moments. Guests also enjoyed a variety of food and beverages, and watched nightly live carving. Costumes weren’t required, but families did get in the Halloween spirit to make the experience more memorable. Instead of making your way through “Jack’s Trail,” visitors were welcomed with a sign that read “Holiday Road.”

What began as a drive-thru experience during the pandemic has grown significantly into the premier holiday attraction and immersive holiday experience in LA.

The 4th Annual Holiday Road took place at King Gillette Ranch from Friday, Nov. 24, to Wednesday, Dec. 27. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Holiday Road welcomes nearly 100,000 people every year and includes larger-than-life holiday installations, thousands of Christmas lights, Santa and Mrs. Claus, new film activations, and all the holiday cheer. Greater Los Angeles area residents, celebrities, adults, and children alike are expected to return to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas for the annual holiday experience and family tradition.

Holiday Road included a mile-long walking trail, interactive photo moments, festive souvenir shop, premium holiday bars, top food trucks, and more. Guests were transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, impressive light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, and countless candy canes. Kids were able to take their photos with Santa and sing with carolers on select dates. Various cultural traditions were also on display such as a Menorah for Hanukkah, which was celebrated on Dec. 8. Families came together to celebrate the joy, warmth, and the Festival of Lights.

Various cultural traditions were also on display such as a Menorah for Hanukkah, which was celebrated on Dec. 8. Families came together to celebrate the joy, warmth, and the Festival of Lights. Holiday Road, the immersive Holiday Experience celebrates all cultural backgrounds and provides a memorable night for families of all ages. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our fourth annual Holiday Road this year,” Holiday Road co-founder Ben Biscotti said in a press release. “We look forward to bringing holiday cheer to the whole family again this year, with new surprises, including lantern art, immersive scenes and Candy Cane Lane activation where guests can come take a photo at the Carver’s house and experience the film’s magic.”

This year offered new lantern art and immersive scenes as well as a first-time collaboration and activation with Amazon MGM Studios for the upcoming holiday comedy film “Candy Cane Lane.” The new holiday comedy adventure stars Eddie Murphy as a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest and inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. The film is now available exclusively on Prime Video.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...