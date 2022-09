A 26-year-old male from North Carolina suffered serious injuries after falling 20 feet when free climbing at Malibu Creek Park yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 22. The climber was packaged and evacuated to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters where he was treated by the Special Enforcement Bureau Paramedics to a trauma center.

26 yr old male from #NorthCarolina suffered serious injuries in a 20+ ft fall when free #climbing at #Malibu Crk @CAStateParks The climber was packaged and evacuated to an @LASDHQ air ambulance where he was treated by @SEBLASD Paramedics en route to a trauma center.@LACoSheriff pic.twitter.com/j7IVdH2jFr — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) September 22, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...