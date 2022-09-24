Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
September 27:
Next week’s meeting will combine the Sept. 13 meeting due to the power outage. City Council meeting moves to Tuesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah.
Ceremonial Presentations:
Proclamation Declaring September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Items:
- Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant.
- Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Hazard Tree Grant Acceptance.
- Amendment No. 2 to Professional Services Agreement with Iris Consulting. Authorize the Mayor to execute the Professional Services Agreement Amendment No. 2 with Iris Consulting for software development and system integration.
- State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Per Capita Program Grant.
- Master Facility Use Agreement with Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal No. 21-016 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-11 (18868 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner/Appellant, Farshid Etaat).
New Business:
- KnoxBox Education Campaign.
- Film Permit Services Review. Recommended Action: 1) Receive report on the film permit services; and 2) Direct staff to issue a Request for Proposal for film permit services.
- Recommendation of Change to LADYJ Departure Procedure from LAX.
- Resolution Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency and Initiating a Program for Reducing the Risk of Fires Associated with Individuals Living Unhoused and Otherwise Engaged in Unpermitted and Regulated Camping.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.