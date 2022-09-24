HomeNews
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27

By Samantha Bravo
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

September 27:

Next week’s meeting will combine the Sept. 13 meeting due to the power outage. City Council meeting moves to Tuesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah.

Ceremonial Presentations:

Proclamation Declaring September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Items: 

  1. Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant. 
  2. Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Hazard Tree Grant Acceptance. 
  3. Amendment No. 2 to Professional Services Agreement with Iris Consulting. Authorize the Mayor to execute the Professional Services Agreement Amendment No. 2 with Iris Consulting for software development and system integration.
  4. State of California Department of Parks and Recreation Per Capita Program Grant. 
  5. ​​Master Facility Use Agreement with Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. 

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  1. Appeal No. 21-016 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-11 (18868 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner/Appellant, Farshid Etaat).

New Business:

  1. KnoxBox Education Campaign. 
  2. Film Permit Services Review. Recommended Action: 1) Receive report on the film permit services; and 2) Direct staff to issue a Request for Proposal for film permit services.
  3. Recommendation of Change to LADYJ Departure Procedure from LAX. 
  4. Resolution Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency and Initiating a Program for Reducing the Risk of Fires Associated with Individuals Living Unhoused and Otherwise Engaged in Unpermitted and Regulated Camping. 

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.

