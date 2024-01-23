Hank’s Organic slated to open in Malibu at site of former market

East Malibu residents have been without a grocery store since Pacific Coast Greens closed four years ago

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

Hank’s Organic, a popular Arts District produce and hot bar business, is adding its second location in the space where Pacific Coast Greens was in East Malibu for 28 years. The business will be located at 22601 Pacific Coast Highway and the interior is being extensively remodeled to accommodate the new establishment.

The timing of Hanks’ opening remains undetermined. Malibu Times popped in as the construction crew was working on tenant improvements at the location and they have quite a bit more work to do. Further, Hanks has to complete all final inspections. An ABC application was filed in the spring of 2023, according to an Instagram post by Hank’s.

Manuel Reynoso, founder of Hank’s, opened the inaugural location at the former house of Urban Radish on Imperial Street in 2021. Since then, the venue has received rave reviews from customers who are pleased with its coffee and juice bar, meat department featuring organic chickens and grass-fed meats and hot and cold food deli counter. Most of all, customers giving reviews note that Hanks lives up to its motto of providing “organic at the right price.”

A review of Hank’s website reveals that the grocery store and eatery offers comfort foods, such as macaroni and cheese and jasmine rice; somewhat spicy foods, such as Chicken Tikka Masala; and somewhat intriguing dishes, such as roasted brussels sprouts with Harissa yogurt as well a full salad case showcasing quinoa tabbouleh and couscous salads, among many others. The grocery is a great source for reasonably priced organic foods, according to reviews on social media. Customers can also expect to enjoy organic treats from the juice bar. East Malibu residents have been without a grocery store since Pacific Coast Greens closed four years ago.

The Malibu Times will keep readers updated about the progress of Hank’s renovation and opening details.

