CHP officers arrest 18-year-old Colin Brath of Malibu after a high speed pursuit last Thursday

On Thursday, January 18, at approximately 3:14 PM, a CHP West Valley Area officer attempted to overtake a high speed vehicle (white 2013 BMW 335i) on northbound Kanan Road near Castle View Road. According to the press release, CHP officers took the driver, 18-year-old Colin Brath of Malibu, into custody and released the passenger, a minor, to her family. The CHP officer activated the patrol vehicle’s forward red and blue lights and sirens attempting to make a stop on the BMW on Kanan Road near US-101. The BMW instead entered US-101 northbound and fled from the officer in a reckless manner, speeding over 115 mph and driving on the right shoulder. The officer lost visual of the BMW but advised CHP Dispatch of its license plate number, which came back registered to an address in Malibu.

As officers responded to Malibu to search for the BMW, CHP helicopter H50 located the BMW and directed our officers towardits location. CHP ground units re-engaged the BMW and performeda PIT maneuver that unfortunately did not stop the BMW from fleeing. The BMW continued driving recklessly and the officers backed off to prevent a possible collision. CHP H50 continued to monitor the BMW from overhead as it drove northbound on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) and entered a residential area and attempted to enter a gated yard. CHP ground units once again re-engaged the BMW and it fled from officers a third time. As the BMW drove through the residential area, it attempted to pass a truck which was turning into a residence. The BMW struck the side of the truck, which caused the BMW to lose control, overturn and crash into an unoccupied porta-potty before coming to rest on its side in the roadway.

Colin Brath was booked into LASD Lost Hills Station for felony evading (2800.2 VC). For any further inquires please contact Officer Ramstead at CHP West Valley Office 818-888-0980.

