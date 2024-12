Malibu: State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Hwy) remains CLOSED in both directions from Tuna Canyon Road to Kanan Dume Road due to the #FranklinFire. QuickMap.dot.ca.gov #PCH

šŸš§ Topanga Canyon Blvd. from Mulholland Drive to PCH and šŸš§ Old Topanga Canyon Rd. will have a soft closure starting at noon today due to high wind and fire risk. Access is limited to residents only. For updates on County road closures, visit https://t.co/m42tAPVwcS. pic.twitter.com/QxRWbjlaUs — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) December 9, 2024

A press conference will be held with updates on the Franklin Fire at 12:00 PM today from my the Incident Command at Zuma Beach in Malibu. The press conference will be broadcast live at YouTube and on major TV and radio news stations. https://youtube.com/@countyoflosangelesnewsroom?si=xwC3uO8Gb-Wgn6_e

