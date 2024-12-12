City of Malibu Franklin Fire Update: Dec. 12

Franklin Fire Update – Dec. 12, 6:00 a.m.

Topanga Canyon Open, PCH Remains Closed

As of this morning, Topanga Canyon Boulevard is open to traffic, but Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) remains closed from Topanga Canyon to Kanan Dume Road due to the ongoing Franklin Fire. Cal Fire reports that the fire has burned approximately 4,037 acres and is 7% contained.

Evacuations and Power Update

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for areas south of Piuma Road, north of the Pacific Ocean, east of Puerco Canyon/Corral Canyon, and west of Los Flores Canyon. Evacuation warnings continue for areas east of Trancas Canyon and Kanan Dume, west of Topanga Canyon, south of Mulholland Highway, and north of the evacuation order boundary, including Topanga Zones 8 and 10.

Power has been restored to Malibu, and all traffic signals are functioning. However, residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and prepared for potential changes.

Road Closures

Hard closures are in effect for the following routes:

Malibu Canyon Road (Mulholland Hwy to PCH)

Civic Center Way (northbound to Malibu Canyon)

PCH (Topanga Canyon Blvd to Kanan Dume Rd; Las Flores to Corral Canyon)

Las Virgenes (southbound to Mulholland and Lost Hills)

Mulholland Hwy (Cold Canyon Rd to Stunt Rd)

Saddle Peak Rd (Tuna Canyon Rd)

Shelter and Animal Assistance

Evacuation Shelter: Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District, 2802 4th Street, Santa Monica (crated small animals accepted).

Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District, 2802 4th Street, Santa Monica (crated small animals accepted). Small Animals: Agoura Animal Shelter, 29525 Agoura Road.

Agoura Animal Shelter, 29525 Agoura Road. Large Animals: Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Avenue.

Malibu Schools Closed

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) announced all Malibu schools will remain closed on Thursday, December 12.

Communication and Updates

Cellular communication remains unreliable. Residents are encouraged to stay informed via:

Local radio (99.1 FM KBUU).

Official websites: malibucity.org and lacounty.gov/emergency.

Watch Duty App for real-time fire tracking.

Genasys Evacuation Map: Protect.Genasys.com.

Stay Safe

Follow all evacuation orders and warnings, and remain prepared to act quickly as conditions evolve. Thank you for your cooperation and resilience during this challenging time. Together, we will overcome this crisis.

