Franklin Fire finally declared emergency

Governor Gavin Newsom has officially declared a state of emergency for the City of Malibu due to the December 2024 Franklin Fire. This emergency proclamation activates CalOES resources under the California Disaster Assistance Act, enabling state-level support.

The declaration triggers several vital benefits for residents and property owners affected by the December fire, including debris removal and cleanup by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and financial aid and grants.

Franklin Fire victims may now become eligible for state assistance, including reimbursement for temporary lodging, repairs, and mitigation expenses. The declaration also opens pathways to combine or streamline insurance claims, easing burdens for underinsured homeowners.

A declared disaster often enables more lenient permitting and access to low interest loans for reconstruction efforts. It also can be beneficial for the coordination of relief efforts. State and local agencies can align more effectively, ensuring that fire-affected residents receive timely support such as shelters, utility restoration, and mental health services.

Newsom’s declaration on June 18 empowers authorities to mobilize resources, help families return home faster, and lessen the financial and emotional hardship caused by the Franklin Fire.

